Petra Kvitova vs. Natalija Stevanovic

As the tournament gets deeper, the picks are certainly harder as players are more closely matched. Petra Kvitova, one of the tournament favorites, should get by easily against the relatively unknown player from Serbia. Stevanovic advanced into the event via qualifying and beat former finalist and world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the first round but she will likely run out of physical and mental energy here against the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Nicolas Jarry

Do you have the chops to beat a big player on a big court in a big tournament? Do you really believe you can win? There is a slight locker room affect here with Alcaraz which gives him an extra edge and while he hasn’t looked terribly dominate, it’s survive and advance and Alcaraz will do so in this match against the talented Chilean.

Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Andreescu

There are many toss-up matches on the Day Six schedule from Wimbledon and this is one of them. We asked ChatGPT about who would win this match and this is what it said, “As an AI, I don’t have access to real-time information or the ability to predict the outcomes of future events such as tennis matches. The outcome of the Wimbledon tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Andreescu will be determined by their performance on the day of the match. It’s best to follow the latest updates from reliable sources or watch the match to find out who wins. Enjoy the match!” With that said, we will go with Jabeur to win a tight three-setter as she is a bit more match tough than the oft-injured but tenacious Andreescu.

