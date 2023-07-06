Wimbledon Day Five Picks – Will Stan Wawrinka Spoil The Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Dream?

Denis Shapovalov vs. Liam Broady

Liam Broady gave British tennis fans much to cheer with his Centre Court upset win over No. 4 seed Casper Ruud. It was the moment of Broady’s career – and he only has a little over 24 hours to savor it, comes to grips with it and prepare for another massive task in playing former Wimbledon semifinalist Denis Shapovalov. Broady will leave Wimbledon with his head held high and a lot of pride and increased confidence, but his run ends with a loss to Shapovalov.

Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Jessica Pegula has never reached the fourth round of Wimbledon. She plays a relative unknown Italian in Elisabetta Cociaretto to move into the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time. She will do it, which is not much of a surprise but it will be a correct prediction.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller

Playing the world No. 1 on Centre Court is a big occasion. Muller won’t rise to it. Alcaraz in straights.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Novak Djokovic

People who dislike Novak Djokovic will be rooting hard for Stan Wawrinka to upset Novak Djokovic. Wawrnka has spoiled some big parties for Djokovic in the past at the Australian Open, French Open and the U.S. Open. However, in this first meeting between the two on grass and at Wimbledon, no Djokovic party will be spoiled. Wawrinka may sneak a set, but Djokovic wins in either three tight sets or four sets.

Novak Djokovic

Like this: Like Loading...