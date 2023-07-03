Wimbledon Day Two Picks – Will Stefanos Tsitsipas Have More Time For Social Media Fun With Paula Badosa?

Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is in a good way in life…he’s in love with WTA pro Paula Badosa and their romance and their documentation of it on social media has been quite a sensation. However, since he has gone “public” with his relationship, his record is 1-3. While on paper, Dominic Thiem is a dangerous first round opponent as a former U.S. Open champion, the Austrian has struggled to get back into his top 5 form. He has lost in the first or second round at Wimbledon in five of his six previous appearances so we are going with Tsitsipas to move through here.

Andy Murray vs. Ryan Peniston

Andy Murray may feel more comfortable playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon than he does lying on his sofa at his home. Ryan Peniston, a fellow Brit, will feel anything but comfortable on Centre Court playing against the legend of his home nation. Murray will win in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Panna Udvardy

There are a lot of tough matches to pick on Day Two of Wimbledon on the women’s side. So let’s go with one that we are almost 100 percent sure of. Sabalenka, the No. 2 seed, will advance here. Shelby Rogers and Elena Rybakina will be a tough match to call. Rogers could pull the upset.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) in action during his 1st round men’s single match against Fabio Fognini (Ita) on day 3 at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2022

