With Tom Brady Watching On, Novak Djokovic Wins Record 23rd Major Title At Roland Garros

If there was any doubt that Novak Djokovic would win his record 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday, it disappeared after five games.

That’s when Djokovic became the true Novak, and Young Casper Ruud could start looking for another Grand Slam in which to claim his fame. So much for Ruud’s chances to stop his streak of losses in Grand Slam finals at two.

Novak won five of the next seven games and then lost only one point in the tiebreaker. The Serbian great was on his way to a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory in the French Open’s men’s singles championship match.

EVEN TOM BRADY JOINED THE FUN

Rudd appeared to spend much of the second set in dismay, showing little intensity and effort, and at times apparently deciding not to waste his energy chasing some of Novak’s sizzling forehands and backhands to the corners.

Everyone appeared to be happy to get this one over with and start the victory celebration.

Even NFL legend quarterback Tom Brady, sitting in the Djokovic player guest box, was happy to get a victory hug from Djokovic.

And, of course, Novak’s young son and daughter were proud of their dad’s achievements.

And they should be. Novak is and was great.

Yes, it was a great day for tennis.

NOVAK WAS SIMPLY AWESOME

Even Ruud smiled when Novak told the crowd and super-nice Casper in the victory celebration that the Norwegian could win any Grand Slam final that Novak wasn’t in.

Of course, Ruud had reason for losing all three sets.

Novak was awesome, probably never better. The 36-year-old played as well as he did a decade earlier.

Djokovic might even have beaten Rafa Nadal in this one if Rafa hadn’t been sitting out with a hip injury. Maybe next year when Rafa is well, the two will have the chance for one last showdown on the red clay of Roland Garros.

As far as Djokovic’s greatness, there is no doubt he is one of the greatest players ever. He just further cemented his place in the greatest ever club with Roger Federer, Nadal and Rod Laver.

