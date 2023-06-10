Iga Swiatek Is This Generation’s All-Time Great In Women’s Tennis With 2023 Roland Garros Win

By Randy Walker

Just 15 months after being suddenly thrust into the top position in women’s tennis, Iga Swiatek is now becoming the face of this generation of women’s tennis.

The 22-year-old from Poland won her fourth major singles title and her third at Roland Garros with a tense at the end 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. It was only in March of 2022 when Swiatek won the title in Indian Wells, the second biggest of her career at the time, to move into an ultra-satisfying position of No. 2 in the world behind the dominate Ash Barty, the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champions. Swiatek had only previously been the shock winner of Roland Garros in 2020 when ranked No. 54. However, Swiatek was unexpectedly and suddenly launched into being the world No. 1 when Barty announced her surprise immediate retirement and Swiatek, who was satisfied for the moment at being No. 2 was now the world No. 1. She gracefully adopted to her new responsibility by not only winning the title in Miami that week but winning Roland Garros again in 2022 and then later that year at the U.S. Open.

Now with her third French title and fourth over all major, she is undoubtedly the face of this generation of female tennis players

Swiatek, who had not lost a set en route the final, led by a 6-2, 3-0 margin over Muchova, highly talented and regarded, but ranked only No. 43 and appearing in her first major final. It appeared a routine rout final was at hand. However, Muchova, who fought back from being 5-2, match point down against world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, staged a comeback by taking the second set 7-5, seizing on some closing jitters from Swiatek and connecting more with her aggressive all-court play. Swiatek was able to fight back from a service break down twice, fight off additional break points and in other tight situations and held serve for 5-4 in the final set. Continued aggressive play put her at 15-40, double match point, when Muchova, unfortunately, double-faulted to lose the match.

“Honestly, I think just belief” said Swiatek to Maria Taylor on NBC television on what was the difference for her winning the Roland Garros final over Muchova.

Swiatek joins Monica Seles (1990, 1991, 1992), Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario (1989, 1994, 1998), Margaret Court (1969, 1970, 1973) and Serena Williams (2002, 2013, 2015) as a three-time Roland Garros singles champion, in fourth place all-time. With her fourth major, she equals the number of majors won by the likes of Kim Clijsters, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Naomi Osaka and Hana Mandlikova.

