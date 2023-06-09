Roland Garros Final-Round Picks – Will Iga Swiatek or Novak Djokovic Be Shock Upset Losers?

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova has had a breakthrough Grand Slam tournament by reaching her first major final. She was down 2-5, 0-30 in the third set against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before coming back to win. Muchova will probably have a bit of a feeling of satisfaction just getting to a major final and will probably have some nerves in the final too. This is old hat to Iga Swiatek, who will be gunning for her third French title and fourth overall major. She hasn’t lost a set en route to the final and won’t lose one in the final either. You may see Muchova swing for the fences with nothing to lose at some point and will keep it close but Swiatek is your 2023 Roland Garros women’s singles champions.

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud

This will be history as Novak Djokovic will win his record-breaking 23rd major title. As Mary Carillo said on NBC Sports, he’s got a great chance to also win the Grand Slam by also sweeping Wimbledon (where he is a huge favorite) and also the U.S. Open. Ruud might make it interesting by grabbing a set but Novak reigns supreme in Paris this year.

Like this: Like Loading...