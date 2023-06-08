Roland Garros Day 13 Picks – Who Will Win Between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz?

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic

Sergi Bruguera, the two-time French Open champion, called the much anticipated Roland Garros semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic as the “match of the year.”

https://www.rolandgarros.com/en-us/article/rg2023-bruguera-alcaraz-djokovic-semi-most-exciting-match-of-the-year

This could be a generational battle talked about for years, not unlike the Roger Federer vs. Pete Sampras clash at Wimbledon in 2001. Alcaraz is 20 and Djokovic is 36, which is about as big as an age difference as you can have in pro tennis these days. Alcaraz won their only previous meeting in Madrid on clay in altitude, but beating Djokovic in a best-of-five set match at a Grand Slam tournament is about as difficult a task as there is in sports. You could flip a coin on this one, but we are leaning towards the youth of Alcaraz and the fact that Djokovic has seemed to struggle more getting to this round than Alcaraz. May the better man on this day win!

Alexander Zverev vs. Casper Ruud

Alexander Zverev has exercised a lot of ghosts this year at Roland Garros from his previous appearance at the French Championships where he severely injured his ankle while in a titanic battle with Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in 2022. Zverev, we hope, will not get injured again this year and will have greater fortune with an upset over Casper Ruud, the defending French runner-up. Zverev has a slightly higher UTR (15.97 to 15.92) and he seems to be trending upward and eager make amends for unfinished business from 2022.

