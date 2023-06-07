Roland Garros Day 12 Picks – Can A Sabalenka – Swiatek Final Be Stopped?

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Karolina Muchova

Keen observers predicted this would be the semifinal for several days. Muchova’s UTR is a 12.82 but Sabalenka is a 13.23. Roland Garros has a history of unheralded and out of nowhere finalists such as Sara Errani and Muchova could pull an upset here, but we like Sabalenka to continue her run here.

Iga Swiatek vs. Bea Haddad-Maia

Haddad-Maia took advantage of momentum in a second-set tiebreaker to take advantage of a disgruntled Ons Jabeur. She’s into her first major semifinal, a place where the top-ranked and three-time major champion Iga Swiatek. Haddad-Maia actually leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Swiatek, beating the Pole on the hard courts in Indian Wells. “On clay I think it will be a different story” said Chanda Rubin on Tennis Channel. “Iga will not be caught sleeping.” We agree and are calling for Swiatek to advance to play Sabalenka.

