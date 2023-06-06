Roland Garros Day 11 Picks – Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Is The Man

Ons Jabeur vs. Bea Haddad-Maia

Ons Jabeur declared herself 100 percent fit for Roland Garros at the start of the event, after months dealing with injury woes. Perhaps she came into the French Championships with little expectations, but she will reach the semifinals in Paris for the first time with a win over Haddad-Maia who won’t have much fight after her nearly four hour round of 16 win.

Iga Swiatek vs. Coco Gauff

This quarterfinal is a rematch of the 2022 French final that was won by Swiatek 6-1, 6-3. Swiatek has cruised into the semifinals losing only nine games, while Gauff has been off at times. Swiatek will face added resistance against Gauff but ultimately will prevail.

Alexander Zverev vs. Tomas Etcheverry

Etcheverry, playing in his first major quarterfinal, is going to, deep down, be happy with his result, while Zverev feels he has more track to run on in Paris and will win in straight sets.

Holger Rune vs. Casper Ruud

If you go to the Universal Tennis (MyUTR.com) website, you will see that Casper Ruud has a 15.92 rating. You will also find out that Holger Rune is listed by his full name Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and his UTR is 16.09. The man with four names will prevail.

