Roland Garros Day 10 Picks – No Stopping Djokovic vs. Alcaraz Collision

Novak Djokovic vs. Karen Khachanov

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

There have been many big-time “draw projections” in the men’s field the last few years at Roland Garros, usually when Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were in the same half of the draw, or in the same quarter one year. This year’s projection was when Djokovic and Alcaraz were drawn in the same half and this match-up with be realized after Alcaraz beats Stefanos Tsitsipas and Djokovic beats Karen Khachanov.

Karolina Muchova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Karolina Muchova, as we wrote earlier, will be in the semifinals and Pavlyuchenkova will be up some resistance but will not be able to push through. Muchova has the 12.80 vs. 12.26 UTR advantage and we will go with that. She’s on a roll.

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka

A fascinating Ukraine vs. Belarus match-up and this we can guarantee…there will be no handshake as Ukrainian players do not shake hands in matches against Russians and Belarussians. Svitolina has been flying the Ukrainian flag high and proud in her run to the quarterfinals and Sabalenka has been avoiding press conferences as she has been asked direct and sensitive questions about the war against Ukraine waged by Russia and Belarus and is hiding from having to answer (or not answer) sensitive questions. However, Sabalenka is too match tough and too sharp and we think Svitolina may be close to “empty” on emotional energy after an amazing run to the quarterfinals. Our hearts say Svitolina but our heads say Sabalenka.

