Roland Garros Day Nine Picks – Grigor Dimitrov Channels His Inner Lacoste

Alexander Zverev vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has flown under the radar this week. The only attention he has received basically is because he is outfitted in Lacoste starting this week. In the fourth round he faces Alexander Zverev, who registered a tough and satisfying win over No. 12 Frances Tiafoe. While Zverev is seeded No. 22 and Dimitrov is seeded No. 28, it is Dimitrov who has the slightly better UTR – a 15.89 against a 15.82 for Zverev. Based on that bit of info and that Dimitrov may be channeling some French magic from Rene Lacoste, the man for whom much in French tennis originated from, we will give the nod to the Bulgarian.

Tomas Etcheverry vs. Yosihito Nishioka

Nishioka is seeded No. 27 and Etcheverry is ranked No. 49. However, we are going to go with the Argentine here since clay is his natural, preferred and best surface and it’s not for Nishioka. And Etcheverry has a 15.81 UTR and Nishioka is considerably less for a fourth round match at a Grand Slam tennis tournament with a 15.59.

Holger Rune/Casper Ruud Double

The two Scandinavians – Holger Rune from Denmark and Casper Ruud from Norway – are destined to play in the quarterfinals so look them both to advance in their fourth round matches – Rune vs. Francisco Cerundolo and Ruud over Nicolas Jarry, but not without both being at least four sets.

Grigor Dimitrov

