Day Six Roland Garros Picks – Lorenzo Musetti Is On The Rise

Cam Norrie vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Cam Norrie is seeded No. 14 and Musetti in No. 17 in this closely matched third round match. Despite being the higher seed and the slightly better career resume, Norrie’s UTR is a 15.68 while Musetti is a 15.79. The Italian has had a decent clay court season, including a win over Norrie in three sets In Rome and a celebrated win over Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo. He is trending upwards so we will.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Denis Shapovalov

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed and favorite to win Roland Garros, but there are some keen observers of the game who are not 100 percent sold on Alcaraz at this event. If you are in this camp, you may want to take a flyer on Denis Shapovalov here as he Is one of the best shot-makers in tennis. However, sometimes – and more often lately – he has been misfiring, but if there is lightning in the bottle, Shapovalov has the talent to beat anyone in the world. Perhaps a win here could put some much needed confidence back to the left-handed Canadian. There is a huge discrepancy in UTRs between the two (15.82 vs. 16.31) which would predict an easy Alcaraz win, but if some of those shots connect from Shapovalov, then….you would get great odds.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

Today’s Secreteriat-To-Show pick is Aryna Sabalenka over Kamilla Rakhimova. Women’s tennis is very deep these days, but not this deep. Sabalenka is pretty quietly moving through the draw, even with the first-round handshake controversy with her Ukrainian opponent. She will move on quietly again after a win here.

