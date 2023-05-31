Day Five Roland Garros Picks – Will Holger Rune and Iga Swiatek Be The Last Players Standing?

Holger Rune vs. Gael Monfils

We picked Gael Monfils to lose in the first round against Sebastian Baez, but he came back from 0-4 down in the fifth set to win one of the most incredible night matches in Roland Garros history (which is not a long history as the French Championships has had limited night play in its history. We should note that Holger Rune is our pick to win the entire event this year, so we want to get that out there. So, obviously, we are picking Rune to win this match.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Grigor Dimitrov

Ruusuvuori has a 15.82 UTR vs. Dimitrov at 15.88. That makes this a virtual toss up. The fan poll on the Roland Garros app but Dimitrov, the No. 28 seed, as the winner by a 64 percent to 36 percent, but we will go with the Fin here to pull the mild upset.

Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu

Betting on Iga Swiatek to win a second round match at Roland Garros is kind of the equivalent of betting on Secretariat to show at the 1973 Belmont Stakes. You can also take her not just show at Roland Garros but to win the race outright.

How does a Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz final sound? This seems to be what is translating into the next great rivalry in men’s tennis. Just look back at their epics at the U.S. Open last year and from the Miami Open earlier this year. The next step in this rivalry is to play in a major final, which could happen in Paris this year…that is, unless Novak Djokovic or Holger Rune have anything to say about it.

Can anyone stop Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina in Paris on the women’s side? Jess Pegula, Coco Gauff and, wait for it, Elina Svitolina may be the best candidates.

Iga Swiatek

Like this: Like Loading...