Day Four Roland Garros Picks – Why Is Vondrousova The No. 5 Women’s Favorite?

Daria Kasatkina vs. Marketa Vondrousova

Tennis Channel showed on the first Monday of Roland Garros the live odds to win the Roland Garros women’s singles title, courtesy of its sponsor FanDuel and surprisingly Marketa Vondrousova was listed as the No. 5 favorite (at +2600) despite being ranked No. 60 in the world! Only Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova are listed as bigger favorites. As people often say when they see a surprising line or favorite, that the gambling houses or Vegas know something that the average person doesn’t. Another thing that also isn’t wrong often is a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and Vondrousova is currently at 12.88 against her tough second round opponent, the No. 9 seeded Daria Kastkina, who has a 12.58 rating. Let’s go with what FanDuel and UTR says and pick Vondrousova here.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges

Both Schwartzman and Borges won five-set battles in the first round, Schwartzman coming back from 0-2 down to beat Zapata-Miralles of Spain and Borges surviving an 11-9 fifth-set match tiebreaker against John Isner. Schwartzman is ranked No. 95 and Borges is ranked No. 80 but there is more of discrepancy in their UTR rankings, Schwartzman is a 15.18 and Borges is a 15.39 so we will once again go with Borges here to break through and reach the third round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel

Our picks this week have largely focused on matches that are not on the larger courts and avoiding matches where certain players are big favorites. That would be too easy, right? However, several of our picks have lost in tight five-setters so we need a pick to pad our winning percentage so we are picking the world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to take out Taro Daniel.

Marketa Vondrousova

Like this: Like Loading...