Day Three Roland Garros Picks – Is Ons Jabeur Really 100 Percent Or Is She Fibbing?

J.J. Wolf vs. Yoshihito Nishioka

This is an intriguing match since it is basically a “pick ‘em” because J.J. Wolf has a UTR of 15.57 and Nishioka has a UTR of 15.58. Nishioka is ranked No. 33 and seeded No. 32 at Roland Garros and J.J. Wolf is ranked No. 50. A win from Wolf, on paper, would be considered an “upset” since Nishioka is seeded so those who wish to put a buck or two on these matches may get some better return with a tip towards Wolf. To boot, Nishioka has lost his last three matches entering Roland Garros while Wolf had a strong appearance in Rome, reaching the third round that included an impressive win over Hubert Hurkacz. Look for Wolf to fly the American flag into the second round here.

Ons Jabeur vs. Lucia Bronzetti

The biggest question with Ons Jabeur is her health. She is getting over right knee surgery and a left calif injury, which has hampered her on the red clay this season. However, she said pre-event that she is 100 percent fit. But what else is she going to say in advance of playing her opponents? That she is hurt and has trouble with this or that? That would be giving her opponents inside and advance information, so that those comments with a grain of salt. The women’s game is now fascinatingly wide open with many early round upsets and lower-ranked players going deep into draws. Let’s take a flyer here and go with Bronzetti with the upset here. She’s also on a bit of roll having won the title a week ago in Rabat, Morocco but has had a week to digest that great win, that included a win over Sloane Stephens in the semifinals.

Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez

Based on reputation and that this is French Open, it’s easy to take Monfils to win here, but the entertaining French shotmaker is approaching the winter of his career and enters this match ranked No. 394 and his UTR is 15.03. He’s lost his last eight fully-completed matches and hasn’t shown to be fully fit, coming back from injury and also becoming a father. He hasn’t won a full match since last August. Baez, from Argentina, is a dirt-baller and is ranked No. 42 and has a 15.25. This could be the farewell match for Monfils at Roland Garros.

