Georgia’s Quinn, UCLA’s Tian Cap Historic NCAA Tennis Championships At USTA National Campus

Georgia’s Ethan Quinn and UCLA’s Fangran Tian were crowned NCAA DI men’s and women’s singles national champions Saturday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Ohio State won the men’s doubles national title and the North Carolina women concluded their memorable 2023 NCAA Tennis Championships with a women’s doubles national championship to add to their team title.

Saturday’s singles and doubles finals concluded the historic 17-day event, which was the first time in NCAA history that all three divisions competed for men’s and women’s season-ending trophies—in any sport—at a single site. More than 1,000 student-athletes and coaches representing over 100 colleges and universities descended on Orlando over the past two-and-a-half weeks. In total, 14 national champions were crowned across all three divisions, including both the team and individual events.

Quinn, the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year and the tournament’s No. 2 seed, defeated No. 8 seed Ondrej Styler of Michigan in a thrilling three-set final. Quinn fought off four match points in the second set to force a decisive third set, eventually prevailing 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-2. Quinn became the first men’s singles champion from Georgia since Matias Boeker won back-to-back titles in 2001-02.

In the women’s singles final, Tian, also a freshman, had a much smoother road as she defeated Oklahoma’s Layne Sleeth, 6-4, 6-2. The 2023 Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year became the Bruins’ first women’s singles national champion since Keri Phebus won in 1995. Tian also joins more recent UCLA individual national championships Maxime Cressy (2019; doubles), Mackenzie McDonald (2016; singles) and Marcos Giron (2014; singles), who are all currently ranked in the ATP Top 100.

In the men’s doubles final Ohio State’s Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter knocked off No. 3 seeds Eliot Spizzirri and Cleeve Harper of Texas, 6-4, 6-4, denying the Longhorns back-to-back men’s doubles titles. Lutschaunig and Trotter became the first Ohio State duo to win the doubles national title since Chase Buchanan and Blaz Rola in 2012 and ended the Buckeyes’ season on a high note after falling in the team national championship match last weekend.

North Carolina fans woke up Saturday with little doubt that the Tar Heels would secure a women’s doubles national title as the final featured two UNC teams. In the end, it was Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig who emerged victorious over teammates Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty. It was a fittingly close match that came down to a decisive match tiebreaker, with Crawley and Tanguilig winning by a final score of 6-1, 2-6, [11-9]. Saturday’s title capped off a memorable 2023 NCAA Tennis Championships for the Tar Heels, who won the program’s first team national title last week.

Ethan Quinn of the University of Georgia, the 2023 NCAA singles champion (photo from the USTA)

