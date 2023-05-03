Carlos Alcarez sails to semi-finals at the Mutua Madrid Open

The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has reached the semis at the Madrid Mutua Open for the second time in his career. The number 2 in the world beat Karen Khachanov in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Even though Novak Djokovic isn’t participating in the tournament, Alcarez is still miles away from taking over that top spot on the world rankings.

Alcarez beat the Russian last week in straight sets as well. This time however Karen Khachanov seemed to win a set. After Alcaraz won the first set with a lot of flair, he was left trailing Karen Khachanov in the second set when the Russian took a 5-2 lead. But with 5 games in a row, Alcarez put the match in order and won the match.

Alcarez is the top favorite at Roland Garros

With Roland Garros right around the corner, Alcarez is the top favorite to win the Grand Slam tournament. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are both injured and seeing as Alcaraz is in top shape, he is the top favorite. He has won 27 out of 29 matches. On his birthday Friday, Alcaraz will play the winner of the match between Daniel Altmaier- Borna Coric.

Iga Swiatek steamrolls Partic

The women’s in Madrid has little surprises. Iga Swiatek breezed into the semis. The number 1 in the world beat Croat Petra Martic in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.

Swiatek now faces Veronika Kudermetova. The Russian was forced to go to 3 sets versus Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4. The American is the number 3 in the world.

The other semi-final is between Maria Sakkari and Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka.

Emma Raducanu is out for while

Emma Raducanu won’t play for a while, she had hand surgery. She will at least miss out on Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old Englishwoman won the 2021 US Open and reached the top 10. But due to injuries, she quickly fell from the rankings. She won’t even be top 100 starting next week.

Like this: Like Loading...