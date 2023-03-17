Performance Hydration Leader Ready® Joins Global Tennis Market, Fuels Ready® Athlete Jessica Pegula at Miami Open

Ready® (@ready_nutrition), one of the fastest growing sports nutrition companies in America with co-owners NFL superstar Aaron Donald and world basketball icon Giannis Antetokounmpo, is making its mark in the tennis world, being named the Official Sports Drink of the Miami Open Tennis Tournament.

Ready® Athlete Jessica Pegula, America’s top ranked player and #3 in the world, will join fellow participants for one of the largest combined ATP/WTA combined tournaments in the world scheduled for March 19 – April 2 at Hard Rock Stadium. The tournament sports a who’s who of past champions including Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic along with Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and the Williams sisters on the ladies’ side.

Ready® will use the high-profile exposure of the Open to highlight the launch of Ready® Light Sports Drink, its advanced, science-based beverage designed to optimize hydration replenishment and energy production.

The partnership follows Ready’s® signing of Pegula last August as a Ready® Athlete to represent both the brand’s products and provide a shining example of the unique goal achievement and perseverance mentality that is an integral part of the brand’s messaging and Pegula’s career.

Ready’s® sponsorship assets include product integration (sports drink, protein bars and powder) in player and recovery areas for competitor use, court and video board signage, on court cooler placement, product sampling, tournament social and digital branding, and commercial opportunities on the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the tournament reaching over 11 million viewers worldwide. Ready® will premier Pegula’s first promotional spot for the brand on the telecast.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be chosen as a partner with such a prestigious tournament featuring players from all over the world,” said Ready® Founder and CEO Pat Cavanaugh. “We’re especially looking forward to our best-in-class products being available to help fuel the players and assist them in their recovery.”

About Ready®

Ready® was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain, Pat Cavanaugh. The company’s all-natural portfolio includes its super fruit-based sports drinks, protein bars, protein water, plant based functional snacks and protein powder. Its products are currently available in over 25,000 retail outlets including Walmart, Costco, Dollar Tree, Whole Foods, Publix, Food Lion and Giant Eagle. Over 200 college and university athletic programs have provided their student-athletes with Ready® products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA Athletics and Official Sports Drink of Gonzaga athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. The United States’ top ranked tennis player and #3-ranked in the world, Jessica Pegula, and NFL rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett have joined the Brand as Ready® Athletes. Ready® is also the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). The Brand has committed to a major funding partnership with the Susan G. Komen organization for 2023.

