Are halftime shows the future of tennis?

The future of tennis has been under pressure as of late. The average age of fans is quite old, there are so many things to choose from in tennis for the consumers and on top of that there are many interests for many interested parties.

The ATP Tour is optimistic about tennis’s future, citing that the tennis ship has finally left the harbor.

Half-time show at the ABN AMRO tennis tournament

There was a halftime show at the ABN AMRO tennis tournament in Rotterdam. The organization hired dutch star Davina Michelle for a pre-match show. It was a great light show with a good singer. Sure, she’s not got the star power of Rihanna at the Superbowl but for the dutch, she’s the cherry on top of the cake.

The ATP approved. They think that shows like these will garner the interest of new younger fans. ATP Tour CEO Andrea Gaudenzi said he is trying to get the audience involved. Tennis is a sport but it’s also entertainment. And with shows like these we are trying to draw a new younger audience and at the same time get them involved.

Netflix’s BreakPoint is used to get more fans to Tennis

Netflix Breakpoint where young tennis players were followed for an entire season and the focus wasn’t on the older generation like Serena Williams, Roger Federer, or Rafael Nadal. It was focused on Iga Swiatek, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Matteo Berrettini.

It is another good example of how the world of tennis is trying to reel in new younger fans. When you think about it, the tennis players will be marketable for the coming decade.

Different spending patterns make it harder to interest new tennis fans

Compared to 30 years ago, there are more choices to pick from when it comes to entertainment. For instance, there is football, there are concerts, theater and movies. 30 years, all of that was there but weren’t as huge as they are today.

The average tennis fan is 55 years old and yes, tennis could use a facelift at least.

What do you think of all this? Do you agree with the experiments of the ATP Tour to garner new fans?

