Wu Yibing Win In Dallas Made Chinese Tennis History

It was quite an extraordinary moment when 23-year-old Wu Yibing took home the victory at the recent 2023 Dallas Open. This makes Wu the first Chinese men’s tennis player to not only reach the final but also to take home the trophy. The young tennis player defeated American John Isner.

History was written at this Dallas Open, where Wu Yibing won his first ATP final. He’s the first Chinese player to become an ATP Tour champion. He recently broke into ATP’s Top 100, but now he will rise to No. 58. This is a personal record for Wu. The young player was already the first Chinese player to reach an ATP final, and with the victory over American No. 39 John Isner at the Dallas Open, he took home the title as well.

The 23-year-old tennis talent comeback

There’s no doubt that 23-year-old Wu Yibing is one of the young players that is going to get more attention from now on. Winning an ATP Tour championship is a huge deal. It was clear after the match that it meant a lot to Wu to be the first Chinese player to become an ATP Tour champion. He stated that he was proud of himself for making history for himself and his country. To make the victory even more important, the young tennis player has been sidelined for no less than three years with an injury from 2019 to 2021.

Before his injury, the young player has also been a junior world no. 1, which was also a record for Chinese men’s tennis. He won a Grand Slam in the US Open boys in 2017. So, he’s been breaking records since the beginning of his career. When he returned from his injury in 2022, he made his Grand Slam debut at the US Open, where he reached the third round – another record for Chinese men’s tennis.

A match that had people on the edge of their seat

It is safe to say that it was a real nail-biting match against Isner. Isner held championship point on Wu’s serve at 6-5,30/40 in the second set. But Wu made it to a tie-break in the third set, turned the game around, and took home the victory. No doubt it was a tough match to lose for the American, who thought he’d taken the victory more than once during the match. It was a rather close call on this 2-hour and 59-minute-long match.

