John, Patrick McEnroe To Lead Tour Group To Tanzania, Dedicate Serengeti Tennis Court

McEnroe Brothers to Host Eight Day Trip in December; Will Dedicate Court In The Serengeti and Support Growth and Awareness With Other Charitable Initiatives In Cooperation With The Tanzanian Government

(New York, February 21, 2023) -Insider Expeditions, a leader in global travel excursions, today announced a new partnership with John and Patrick McEnroe to bring the tennis legends to Tanzania this December as part of a new goodwill, awareness and sport initiative. In cooperation and support of the Tanzanian government, the Brothers McEnroe will be accompanied by as many as 120 tennis aficionados during a special eight-day trip which will include the dedication of a tennis court in the Serengeti.

“We are excited to welcome John and Patrick McEnroe and their guests to Tanzania for this special event in December,” said Tanzania’s Hon. President Samia Suluhu Hassan. “Our country continues to grow through efforts like this, which expose the vistas and our people to new experiences from visitors around the world. Adding a special element like tennis to this mix will also help us with another one of our key initiatives, which is to create more health and lifestyle opportunities for our young people. While many know of John, their interests sometimes lie with sports like soccer, so using a great individual sport like tennis to teach life skills from legends first-hand will make for an experience people will never have imagined.”

“My family and I look forward to a very exciting trip to Tanzania, where we will have the chance to introduce tennis to the Maasai youth, probably for the first time,” John McEnroe said. “Thanks to Insider Expeditions for creating this opportunity for us all to learn about this beautiful country while being able to expand the game of tennis to a new audience in a country on the rise in the global business and tourism landscape.”

“To be able to go to on this unique trip with ties to a tennis growth experience for all involved is going to be very special,” Patrick McEnroe added. “We have all heard about the beauty of Tanzania, so being able to make this trip with my wife and those individuals joining us should be quite amazing.”

The luxury journey will include a tennis match between the McEnroe brothers in the midst of the Serengeti, one of Africa’s most iconic safari destinations. Unmatched wildlife, local cultures and stunning landscapes combine to produce what is often described as the holiday of a lifetime and coupled with celebrity tennis professionals as hosts—this is truly a once in a lifetime experience. The itinerary includes the best Tanzania’s National Parks including the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti which are home to the Big Five as well as numerous birds and reptiles.

Guests will also join John and Patrick when they visit a traditional Maasai Village to bring good will and cultural exchange and introduce the Maasai youth to the game of tennis as part of a special court dedication.

Travelers will enjoy African hospitality while staying at the Four Seasons Serengeti, And Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge and the Gran Melia. This bucket list tour package includes all gourmet meals on an all-inclusive basis, domestic air, almost daily Safari game drives in the Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, a welcome reception hosted by the President of Tanzania, tennis themed activities and memories to last a lifetime.

Tennis fans will not want to miss this historic moment in tennis history. This is a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to one of the most majestic landscapes on the planet with tennis legends.

To learn more or join the tour, please visit: https://insiderexpeditions.com/mcenroe.

About Insider Expeditions

Insider Expeditions is a premier travel company that curates and hosts one-of-a-kind experiences for groups and individuals on all seven continents. Our extensive global network — from presidents to poets, prestigious universities to pioneering explorers, superstar artists to high impact non-profits — enables us to create genuinely unparalleled voyages to the most remarkable corners of our planet.



Our trips range from educational journeys for leading universities, to business delegations for Fortune 500 companies; from mission-driven expeditions with non-profits to creative brainstorming journeys for entrepreneurs; from wellness and yoga retreats to extraordinary family reunions; from creative workshops with artists, to musical or sports adventures with celebrities.

