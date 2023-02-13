Anastasia Potapova Wins Title In Linz, Austria



Linz, Feb 12, 2023 – A “week of superlatives” as promised by the Tournament Director Sandra Reichel came to a fitting close on Sunday when Anastasia Potapova took on Petra Martic in the singles final of the 32nd Upper Austria Ladies Linz. Playing in front of a capacity crowd in the Design Arena, the 21-year-old Potapova cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win against the 32-year-old Croatian, who was born in the same year the time-honoured Linz tournament was founded.



It means Potapova has followed in the footsteps of Maria Sharapova, who was a 19-year-old youngster when winning in Linz back in 2006. “Maria was always my idol and I think our styles are similar.” Like Sharapova, Potapova is also a Porsche lover. “After retiring, I definitely want to buy a Porsche. They’re just such beautiful cars,” said Anastasia Potapova.



Going into the final, the tournament winner said she needed one last push. After losing the first two games, things however did not look promising for the world No. 44 who had been hampered all week by a knee injury. But then, serving strongly, she won six of the seven games to close out the first set. There was no stopping her now and, on fire, she quickly cruised to victory. In doing so, the Linz first-timer not only claimed her second career title but also picked up a 29,760 euro purse. The 280 points that also came with the win at the WTA 250 event will move the rising star up to No. 29 in next week’s rankings.



Speaking afterwards, Anastasia Potapova let on what makes her so tough: “I reckon it’s down to the genes, as my whole family are athletes. If somebody had told me a week ago that I’d be in the final, then I could have believed it. Even though my knee was painful, it didn’t really restrict me. But I knew that I could do it but I’d like to say a big thank-you to the physios. They did a great job on me,” said the 1.75-meter-tall right-hander.



Petra Martic can also feel well-pleased with her week’s work. Coached by the German Michael Geserer, the world No. 34 came through a strenuous week in which she upset the world No. 7u Maria Sakkari in three hard sets in the penultimate round. Currently in her 15th year as a pro, the two-time WTA tournament winner Martic is a regular visitor to Upper Austria: “I’ve been coming here for many years now. I know it’s a cliché, but I really do love the tournament and I think it’s something you can see when I’m out on court. The organisation here is incredible. I’m already looking forward to next year.”



One of the trophies for winning this year’s Upper Austria Ladies Linz was a real temptation for both singles finalists as it weighed in at nine kilos and was made of chocolate. Created by the local “Maître Chocolatier” Helmut Wenschitz, it was the fitting reward for Anastasia Potapova’s one last push.



Highly emotional, the 2023 champion summed up by saying: “Linz definitely now has a place in my heart, and I promise to return next year. The Austrian crowd was unbelievable. I was surprised just how happy the fans were to see me, and how they carried me through the whole week.” At the concluding trophy photo shoot in Linz’s Brucknerhaus, the city’s famous concert hall, it was very obvious that the, in her own words “crazy” and extroverted Anastasia Potapova, was having immense fun.



Anna-Lena Friedsam just misses out on the doubles title



In the doubles, Natela Dzalamidze from Georgia has successfully defended her title. Playing alongside her new partner Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia), she beat Anna-Lena Friedsam and Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine) 4-6, 7-5, 12-10 in the final. Friedsam therefore narrowly missed out on becoming the third German to inscribe her name in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz roll of honour. Compatriot Anna-Lena Grönefeld triumphed in the doubles in 2009 and 2012 and Angelique Kerber remains the only German to win the singles after taking the title in 2013.



The wonderful mages emanating from the tournament have also pleased the representatives of the Federal State of Upper Austria and the city of Linz. Speaking at the victory ceremony after the final, the Governor Thomas Stelzer said: “The players have played some great tennis with lots of passion. They have thrilled us all. I’d like to say a big-thank-you to Sandra Reichel and her team. They have got the whole international world to watch us. Thanks also to the fair crowd which has ensured that the Upper Austria Ladies has provided so many fabulous images for the world to see.” Lord Mayor Klaus Luger said: “Thanks to the public that they have stayed loyal to the tournament. I’d also like to thank all the partners and sponsors. And a big thanks to Sandra Reichel for the courage to move to the Design Center. The tournament director in turn was “overcome by the incredibly positive reaction. In the lead-up, I was very nervous because I ambitiously announced that the Design Center was the best location, and that we were starting a new chapter. And that we were taking up new themes with new side events – the pressure was amazing, but everything worked out perfectly.” ­