Fan Fave Sam Stosur to retire after AusOpen 2023

Sam Stosur has announced her retirement on her Facebook page in an emotional message to the fans. Samantha Stosur will retire after the Australian Open 2023. Of course, we hope that she will reach very far into the Australian Open and we hope to see her back in tennis in some capacity, like a coach or an analyst after she retires. And if not then we do hope we’ll still hear from her from time to time.

Samantha Stosur leaves a message to her fans

Hi Everyone,

I’m so excited to be back here at Melbourne Park playing in my 21st Australian Open! However, it’s with mixed feelings that I also wanted to share with you all that this will be my last tournament.

I’ve thought about this moment for a while now and I feel so happy and grateful to have the opportunity to finish playing at my favourite slam, my home slam and in front of my Aussie fans and family.

The feeling that it’s time to move into my life after tennis has been sitting with me for a little while. And even though I’ve made the decision to retire from the sport I love, a small part of me would be happy to keep playing forever. I know I’m going to miss playing tennis competitively and all the amazing experiences that come along with being on the tour and doing what I’ve done nearly all my life.

There is so much I still love about playing tennis. I love competing in matches, the practice, the off court sessions in the gym and most of all, working to improve on something everyday to make me a better player.

Even in this past year playing doubles, it refreshed that idea of getting better by practicing differently and having a different focus, of which I really enjoyed.

I’ve had that drive to improve and evolve as a player for so many years and I’m not sure what it will feel like waking up the next day once this is all over.

I’m so happy to have achieved more than I ever thought would be possible when I was an eight year old kid starting out in tennis. All I wanted was to be a professional player. I had no idea what this meant or the commitment involved, I just knew this was my dream and what I wanted to do.

When I was 10 or 11, I wrote a letter at school to put in a class time capsule that would outline our hopes and dreams for our future. My dreams were to be number one in the world, win a Grand Slam and go to an Olympic Games. Who knew I would do two out of the three, and come close to all three

It certainly wasn’t all easy. My first trip to Europe as a 15 year old I lost first round every week for the first 8 or 9 tournaments. I was so far out of my depth in the under 18s. I had never played on clay or grass and I would call home crying nearly every day. But something in me knew I had to stay and stick it out and I finally won my first match of the trip at Wimbledon on court 14. Every year I walk past that court and remember that moment.

I love that ultimately this drive, dedication and determination I felt as a junior then led me to experience so many more incredible moments on the court.

There are so many stand out matches, some against some of the legends of the sport, that I look back on now and think how amazing it is to have been part of this tour. Every win, every loss, every split second decision to go for this shot or that shot, every millimetre the ball was in or out …all these moments have given me what I have today and I wouldn’t change any of it.

However, you can’t do everything forever, no matter how much you love the sport. My body doesn’t always like waking up and getting moving in the mornings. And as much as I’ve pushed myself throughout my career, it’s become harder to do all the little things that you need to do to be the best you can be, against the best in the world.

So many people have contributed to my career and success over the years. I don’t even know where to begin but I’ll give it a try.

Firstly to my family… my parents and my brothers Dominic and Daniel. It was a whole family affair going to tennis for weekend tournaments or coaching sessions. I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive big brother in Daniel who helped to guide me, especially as my parents didn’t even know how to score – how times have changed. And to Dominic, who got dragged along to my tournaments because he was the youngest, thanks for going with the flow. Mum and Dad who did everything they could to make my career possible and never once make me feel tennis was a burden or all too hard. It wasn’t just my heart and soul that went into this but all of ours and I can’t thank you all enough. I know you’ve all been with me every step of the way.

And to my own family, Liz and Evie. Having you both there along for the ride has been incredible. Liz, you have been amazing in always supporting and encouraging me to continue my tennis journey for as long as I felt I was able. You have helped me far beyond what you’ll ever know and I thank you for all you have given me. I truly wouldn’t be where I am today, on or off the court without you.

To my coaches, physios, strength and conditioning trainers and doctors, from my young years right through to now…..you have all played a huge part in my journey and I’m so fortunate to have learnt and grown under your guidance. And most importantly, I now have valuable friendships that will carry on far beyond the tennis years. You are all incredibly special and I thank you for your sacrifices to help me.

I have met amazing people around the world, from tour staff or housing families that took me in when I was first starting on tour, to my fellow competitors and partners. My sponsors who have been with me throughout my career, I have some very special memories with you all.

There are many others who have helped behind the scenes, it’s hard to name everyone but you know who you are.

Lastly, to you my amazing fans who have supported me from the stands or on TV. You are the reason we can go out there and play the sport we love and I am eternally grateful for you all. It has been such a pleasure and a joy to play for you all over the world and feel your love. There is truely no better feeling than playing in a packed stadium, no matter where in the world. This is something I’m absolutely going to miss and why it makes it even harder to step away. I’m going to miss you.

It’s been an adventure to say the least and I’m so grateful for this wonderful ride.

Like this: Like Loading...