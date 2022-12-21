USTA Foundation Raises $12 Million In 2022

The USTA Foundation, the charitable arm of the United States Tennis Association Incorporated (USTA), raised $12 million in 2022, the second year of the Foundation’s “Rally for the Future” campaign. USTA Foundation President Kathleen Wu also announced that the campaign goal for Rally to the Future would be raised to a three-year total of $30 million by the end of 2023. After two years of the three-year campaign, Rally for the Future has exceeded its original $20 million goal, with more than $22 million raised since 2021.

“We are beyond excited to have met our original goal so soon and I’m optimistic that this new goal will be met, and possibly exceeded, by the end of 2023,” said Wu. “I’m humbled and grateful that the tennis community has stepped up with such enthusiasm and passion to help us change lives through tennis and education.”

More than $7 million of those donations have been utilized to provide support, services and funding for National Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapters, which support under-resourced youth through free or low-cost tennis and education programs. Additional funds will continue to be utilized for ongoing programming including NJTL chapters, grants and scholarships. The USTA Foundation funded more than $435,000 in scholarships for 46 student leaders in 2022.

In 2022, the USTA Foundation launched its improved annual NJTL enrollment two months ahead of its historical timeline. The updated process will categorize chapters based on a set of criteria and is crucial for measuring performance outcomes as well as increasing the number of programs above 300. The USTA Foundation has impacted over 125,000 youth across the country in 2022, and will grow in 2023 through this improved enrollment process.

When it came to fundraising in 2022, $3 million of the year’s total was raised during the USTA Foundation Gala on Opening Night of the 2022 US Open, honoring Kevin Martinez and ESPN. The USTA Foundation Gala’s sponsors included ESPN, Jersey Mike’s, Cadillac, Chase, Rolex, Deloitte, and the USTA.

The USTA Foundation also received a $4 million donation from sponsor Jersey Mike’s through its fundraising campaign, with 20% of its nationwide sales from one weekend in September benefiting the USTA Foundation. USTA Foundation Chairperson Chris Evert was featured in the Jersey Mike’s commercials that touted their campaign.

The Rally for the Future fundraising campaign continues towards its $30 million target by 2023 to support planning and building the future strength of NJTL chapters.

“The impact that the USTA Foundation has made this year in local communities is incredible thanks to our sponsors, donors, Board Members, and the entire NJTL Network,” said Dan Faber, USTA Foundation Chief Executive. “The lasting influence of the NJTL programs is visible at every level, from local communities to collegiate programs and even on the pro tours.”

The USTA Foundation had many highlights in 2022 through these key programs, scholarships and collaborations, including:

Lulu’s Place— Anticipated to break ground in 2023, Lulu’s Place will be an extraordinary nonprofit youth center in Los Angeles. The USTA Foundation is proud to be a founding supporter of Lulu’s Place, which aspires to be a game-changer for L.A. youth, especially those from disadvantaged households, by offering students access to top-quality sports facilities, as well as athletic and academic programming, for little or no cost. The project is rooted in the belief that all children have the potential to achieve greatness when given the education, resources and support they need to thrive.

2022 College Scholarships: Each year, the USTA Foundation awards college scholarships to deserving high school seniors who show excellence both on and off the court. In 2022, the USTA Foundation granted over $435,000 in scholarships to 46 students from the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network of chapters to help them realize their dreams of attending college. Eleven of these scholarships were awarded to Excellence Program participants.

USTA Foundation Impact Conference: This inaugural conference brought together 180 NJTL chapter leaders, industry subject matter experts and renowned speakers focused on capacity-building initiatives and how best to increase program outcomes. In addition, NJTL leaders nationwide collaborated by sharing best practices and innovative program examples.

USTA Foundation Excellence Program: This program features NJTL youth who are chosen based on their elite level of tennis ability, educational outcomes, and commitment to the pathway to becoming student-athletes at the collegiate and professional levels. In 2022, over $385,000 in team grants supported programming in 19 markets and an additional $225,000 supported individual players. The program participants continue to achieve new milestones. Clervie Ngounoue achieved a career-high ITF World Junior Ranking of No.10 and won her first Grade 1 ITF Junior World Tournament. Clervie was also a member of this year’s Junior Billie Jean King Cup team, clinching the winning match for the team. Jelani Sarr reached the Top 100 in the ITF Junior Rankings with a career-high of No. 88, and was a participant in the main draw of the US Open Junior Championships and the Wimbledon Junior Championships. Jelani has won multiple ITF junior titles this year including the J3 in Coral Gables and the J3 in San Jose. Jelani is currently committed to playing varsity tennis for the University of South Carolina. The USTA Foundation funded six national activations for over 250 of these student-athletes, aged 10 to 18, with events being held in cities including San Diego, Orlando, Fla., Washington, D.C., College Park, Md., and New York.

USTA Foundation Social Media Channels: the USTA Foundation made its mark on Instagram (@ustafoundation) and returned to Facebook in 2022, connecting with NJTL chapters, players, celebrities and other USTA Foundation supporters online to share the Foundation’s story.

