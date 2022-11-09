Tennis is a favored sport worldwide quite simply because it’s loads of fun for everyone in the family to either engage in or merely watch and have a good time. The sport is one played in a professional arena, plus by many people who enjoy it for fitness and athletics.

Nowadays, more people are incorporating courts into their back gardens to have a place to practice the sport. A vast range of surfaces are used from one country to the next, some of these compared to natural grass.

Still, artificial turf tennis courts are quickly becoming a favorite for both commercial and residential because they offer an array of advantages.

Among these is the durability and precision of a surface capable of withstanding heavy footfall and harsh conditions, as well as allowing consistent, uninterrupted gameplay without rivets, ruts, or bumps.

That also promotes optimum safety, which is emphasized by an efficient drainage system that keeps enthusiasts playing without fear of injury. What other benefits will tennis players see when playing on an artificial turf surface? Let’s learn.

What Are The Benefits Of Playing On An Artificial Turf Tennis Court

Tennis has always been a favored sport that people enjoy watching and have a good time playing. Whether you’re a tiny tot, a testy teenager, or an athletic adult, the sport offers the ideal cardio to work out the body, reduce stress, and get the heart pumping.

Where you choose to play is a matter of personal preference. There is a vast range of surfaces, from clay to acrylic hardcourt and asphalt to grass, and we see more heading toward artificial turf.

Everyone has a surface they play better on and what makes them feel more secure and comfortable; usually, the “home-field advantage” is the most revered. But none of them intimidate you if you’re a professional champion worldwide.

Since artificial turf is relatively new in the tennis community, it would be difficult to surmise an opinion. Still, it does offer advantages that many in the wide world of the sport might find most appealing. Find the pros and cons for varied court surfaces at https://sportsvenuecalculator.com/knowledge/tennis-court/pros-and-cons-of-different-court-surfaces/. And then review these advantages of artificial turf surfaces.

● The maintenance is minimal for an artificial turf court

An artificial grass court boasts among the most low-maintenance surfaces. There is minimal effort or energy required to upkeep for optimum functionality and preserve the tidy appearance allowing free time for recreation.

On the other hand, a natural grass surface would involve time-intensive maintenance, with mowing a significant priority, water, and fertilizer applications. The artificial turf needs to be rinsed periodically, and the suggestion is also to brush the surface.

It’s also wise to inspect the surface on a reasonably routine basis for potential defects or damages. If found early, you avoid major issues down the road.

● A cost-effective and environmentally friendly option

A natural grass tennis court requires weeding, fertilizer, pesticide, and watering, plus mowing regularly. In the heat of the summer, watering can be extensive. Water on the grass is no longer needed when an artificial surface is used for the tennis court.

You get to conserve that resource, plus pests are not attracted to the artificial turf, nor will weeds grow. That means there’s no need to spread pesticides or spray for weeds sending toxic chemicals into the environment.

While there will be an initial investment when installing the artificial turf tennis court, the money saved from the maintenance and care of the natural grass will bring a return on the investment rapidly

● An even, consistent playing field makes the game better

When the court offers an irregular or uneven surface, it can be exceptionally frustrating because it results in erratic behavior with the ball. Artificial turf is always smooth and consistent, with no surprises.

There won’t be ruts or holes or rifts to worry about unless the surface is becoming worn or there are damages or defects. These need to be repaired when found. That’s why the surface needs to be inspected regularly.

With consistency, a player can assess how a ball might behave or where it could bounce, allowing for a more competitive game and helping new players improve.

Final Thought

The world over, there are vast numbers of tennis courts and players who prefer one over another for specific reasons known only due to their angle of play. A relatively new option is artificial turf which is fast becoming increasingly popular for the many advantages presented here. Go here for details on how Wimbledon is venturing into artificial grass.

It’s incredibly durable, lacks the maintenance of most surfaces, and can withstand heavy traffic and most abuses plus, it offers optimum safety to avoid player injury. On top of that, the consistency of the surface allows the potential for better ball behavior, possibly outperforming yourself, maybe a chance as the next world champion.

Photo from Aleksandra Yartseva on Unsplash

