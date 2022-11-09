USA Wins Junior Billie Jean King Cup For Record Seventh Time

The United States brought home its record-extending seventh Junior Billie Jean King Cup title, while the American boys finished runner-up in the Junior Davis Cup as the world’s premier 16-and-under team competitions were held last week in Antalya, Turkey.

Team USA defeated the Czech Republic, 2-0, in the final, capping off an undefeated campaign for the team consisting of Clervie Ngounoue (16; Washington, D.C.), Valerie Glozman (15; Bellevue, Wash.) and Iva Jovic (14; Torrance, Calif.). The U.S. team was captained by USTA national coach Lori Riffice.

The U.S. Junior Davis Cup squad that fell to Brazil in the final included Alex Razeghi (16; Humble, Texas) and Meecah and Kaylan Bigun (16; West Hollywood, Calif.). The team was captained by USTA national coach Jon Glover.

The title comes as the U.S. senior Billie Jean King Cup team is in Glasgow, Scotland preparing for this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals. That team includes former Junior Billie Jean King Cup champions Coco Gauff (2018), Taylor Townsend (2012) and Caty McNally (2017).

