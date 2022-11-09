Iga Swiatek, Katerina Siniakova Finish As WTA Top Singles, Doubles Players

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA announced that Iga Swiatek and Katerina Siniakova have secured the 2022 WTA Year-End No.1 Singles and Doubles Rankings.



This is the first time in her career that Swiatek has finished the season in the top spot, becoming the 15th player overall and first from Poland to earn the WTA Year-End No.1 singles ranking accolade. The week of November 7 marks her 32nd week as the WTA World No.1, a position she reached on April 4, 2022, and only Serena Williams (57 weeks), Martina Hingis (80 weeks) and Stefanie Graf (186 weeks) have held the top ranking for longer streaks after making their No.1 debut.



Siniakova has secured her third WTA Year-End No.1 finish in doubles, which she first achieved in 2018 (when co-ranked with regular partner Barbora Krejcikova) and also again last year in 2021. Siniakova is the first player outright to finish the year as the doubles No.1 in consecutive years since Sania Mirza in 2015 and 2016. Siniakova, along with Krejcikova, first achieved the No.1 ranking on October 22, 2018 and this week marks Siniakova’s 70th week overall in the top spot.



“Iga and Katerina have enjoyed memorable seasons and I am delighted to see them earn the WTA Year-End No.1 Rankings,” said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. “The Hologic WTA Tour this year has been more competitive than ever, featuring more than 50 tournaments across six continents, and Iga and Katerina deserve huge credit and recognition as they continue to redefine excellence in our sport.”



Swiatek has won an incredible eight tournaments in 2022, including winning six events in a row which took in a 37-match winning streak. Among those eight titles were two Grand Slams, at Roland-Garros and the US Open, winning WTA 1000 tournaments at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha), BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Miami Open presented by Itaú and Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Rome), and WTA 500 events at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and the San Diego Open. Overall she has won 67 matches this season, and has amassed the second-most year-end ranking points with 11,085 since the WTA Rankings were introduced, sitting only behind Serena Williams in 2013 who earned 13,260 across that season.