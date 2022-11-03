Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center To Go To The Dogs

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan, America’s second-longest continuously held sporting event, will be held May 8-9, 2023, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. This historic event is the centerpiece of Westminster Week. The 2023 canine celebration also marks the 10th Anniversary of the ever-popular Masters Agility Championship.

“As we march towards our 150th Anniversary in 2026, the Club is excited to bring the dog show to a venue that has always celebrated world-class athletes, and these champion dogs are no exception,” said Westminster Kennel Club President, Darrell W. Crate. “The sprawling complex will give spectators a truly memorable experience as they meet thousands of purpose-bred dogs that each have a rich history and background.”

America’s Dog Show will again attract top-winning dogs from across the country for this iconic event. In addition to the 10th Anniversary of the Masters Agility Championship, the 2023 schedule includes the 8th Annual Masters Obedience Championship, Junior Showmanship, 200+ Breed competitions (for Champions only), 7 Group competitions, concluding with Best in Show being crowned in the center of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Additional family-friendly events are held throughout Westminster Week and will be announced soon. Tickets for all Westminster Week events will be on sale in early 2023.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, May 6 – 10th Anniversary of the Masters Agility Championship

Saturday, May 6 (pending) – 8th Annual Masters Obedience Championship

Monday, May 8 – 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Day 1

(Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Breeds and Group judging)

Tuesday, May 9 – 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Day 2

(Sporting, Working, Terrier Breeds, and Group judging followed by Best in Show)

“This is an incredibly unique and prestigious event that we’re thrilled to host at our venue,” said Danny Zausner, Chief Operating Officer, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. “After hosting All Elite Wrestling each of the last two years and the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is increasingly becoming a marquee event destination for non-tennis related events. And the sight of dogs roaming the grounds at the home of the US Open is certain to put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Although Westminster is the pinnacle of competition in the dog world, the event remains a family-friendly experience. “Accessibility, education, and connection are at the core of this event. Spectators are always surprised that they get to meet and pet these exceptional dogs, but the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was created to engage with the public. We encourage people to come and learn about dog breeds from the owners, handlers, and preservation breeders. For over a century, this celebration of dogs has thrilled people, and our 2023 events will continue that tradition,” says Westminster Director of Communications Gail Miller Bisher.

Additional event information, FOX Sports’ telecast, and streaming schedules will be available on the website as they become available: westminsterkennelclub.org.

About the Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club,established in 1877, is America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby, and since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club’s mission, which enhances the lives of all dogs, celebrates the companionship of dogs and promotes responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each dog has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week with over 3,000 dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. America’s Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. WESTMINSTER. There’s only one.® Visit us on, westminsterkennelclub.org, on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level — from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking seven summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA’s philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 15 of the past 16 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

