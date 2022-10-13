Serena Williams Falls for the Beauty of the State of Yucatan

Tennis superstar, Serena Williams, is the latest celebrity to fall for the beauty of the state of Yucatan’s natural wonder, traditions, gastronomy, and nature. Williams who posted on her Instagram account on her stay at the exclusive Chablé Resort last week, visited the state while on holiday with friends and family who also experienced the destination as part of an engagement celebration.



The athlete, who was ranked world No. 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks and won 23 Grand Slams and 73 titles, and her friends toured the state of Yucatan extensively making their home base the “White City” of Merida.



The group visited the Tsukán Sanctuary of Life, where the group enjoyed the natural wonder of a cenote surrounded by nature and vegetation. Later, they saw the emblematic archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, where they took pictures in front of the mystical and imposing temple. Finally, they visited the “Magical Town of Valladolid,” where they tasted the delicious gastronomy of the region in the restaurant “La Casona de Valladolid” by the Xcaret group.



Williams is the latest in a group of celebrates who have made the state of Yucatan a must for the holidays. Other athletes and personalities who have visited the state this year include The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz, Magic Mike’s Channing Tatum, Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, Formula One race car drivers Estaban Gutiérrez and Charles Lecrerc, and Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. Visitors to the state of Yucatan will have cultural, gastronomic, and historical experiences that reliable and safe, particularly after the pandemic.

Serena Williams in the Yucatan

