Bob Bryan, Leylah Fernandez Win Champions Series Mixed Team Event at The Greenbrier

Bob Bryan and Leylah Fernandez each won singles matches and paired for a mixed doubles victory to claim a 3-0 team victory over Sam Querrey and Ashley Harkleroad Saturday to win the Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Bryan, fresh off subbing for Mardy Fish as U.S. Davis Cup captain last week in Glasgow, Scotland, posted a 7-6 (3) win over Sam Querrey in the event’s opening one-set men’s singles match. Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, then registered a 6-3 win over former star Ashley Harkleroad, a last-minute replacement for Danielle Collins, who was unable to play due to illness.

Bryan and Fermandez then defeated Querrey and Harkleroad 6-3 to close out the event.

Bryan and Querrey, former U.S. Davis Cup teammates, both did not lose serve in their set, but Bryan was able to nudge ahead in the tiebreaker. In his post-match on-court interview, Bryan credited a live arm, a high percentage of first serves and, jokingly, the support he received from some rowdy fans sitting courtside and coaching from a group of ladies in the stands for his win.

“It’s great to be playing singles,” said Bryan who won 16 majors doubles titles with twin brother Mike. “It’s great to be back here at The Greenbrier. It’s such a beautiful place. This is my third time here.”

Bryan actually ended his pro career at The Greenbrier in 2020, participating in the World Team Tennis season which was played entirely at the West Virginia resort during the COVID pandemic. While Bryan’s pro career ended at The Greenbrier, it marked a new beginning for Querrey, the 2017 Wimbledon semifinalist who ended his 16-year pro career at the 2022 U.S. Open.

“Sam just retired a couple weeks ago so hats off to him on a great career,” said Bryan. “We were Davis Cup teammates. I saw him win titles all over the world and I was always proud to be on the team with him.”

With the victory, Bryan and Fernandez split the first prize of $50,000 while Querrey and Harkleroad split the runner-up payout of 25,000.

Bob Bryan, Leylah Fernandez, Ashley Harkleroad and Sam Querrey

