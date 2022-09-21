Roger Federer To Continue Is His Legacy With Mercedes-Benz

Stuttgart/London. 20 Grand Slam titles, a total of 103 tournament victories and 310 weeks at the top of the tennis world rankings – Roger Federer’s career is unique. On and off the court, he is respected and revered worldwide. With five Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards, the Swiss is one of the absolute top stars in global sport and beyond. After 24 years of professional sport, Roger Federer is now ending his active sporting career and at the same time looking ahead: “As an athlete, I learned to constantly question and analyse myself, but also to always have the next match in mind. Today, I look back with gratitude and look forward to the future with anticipation.”



In addition to his active tennis career, Roger Federer has been closely associated with Mercedes-Benz for 14 years: as a key player in several advertising campaigns, as a brand ambassador and as a source of ideas. Now a joint initiative with several sub-projects is starting under the title “Neon Legacy”. The first result of the collaboration can already be seen at the Laver Cup in London from 23-25 September 2022: a one-off in the form of a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, which is not freely available in this colour and will be adorned with Roger Federer’s personal signet. The neon-yellow colour pays homage to the yellow felt of tennis balls and marks the start of “Neon Legacy”. The communication for this will start in the next few weeks. The exclusive one-of-a-kind vehicle will be sold at auction at the end of the year and the proceeds will be invested in a charitable tennis project next year.



“Roger has shaped and inspired entire generations with his game and sportsmanship,” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales. “We will certainly remember a sentence during his visit at our headquarters in Stuttgart last year: ‘The short term is my motivator, but the long term is my inspiration’. All of us wish Roger all the best for the future and look forward to collaborating even closer within our Neon Legacy initiative!”



Background to the Laver Cup

From 23 to 25 September 2022, the global tennis elite will serve at the Laver Cup for the fifth time. Since the first edition, Mercedes-Benz has provided the fleet of vehicles that ensure the mobility of the players, officials and selected guests. This year’s edition features two EQS vehicles – a blue one for “Team Europe” and a red one for “Team World”. The all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz is thus emblematic of the tournament mode of the Laver Cup: since the first edition in 2017, sports stars from Europe have competed against the top players from Team World in a unique team competition every year.

Roger Federer and a Mercedes-Benz

