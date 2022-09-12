Carlos Alcaraz Assumes No. 1 Pepperstone ATP Ranking

The Murcia-native arrived at Flushing Meadows as the No. 4 player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. His leap to World No. 1 is tied for the biggest in history. Three other players have surged from No. 4 to No. 1 between one Pepperstone ATP Rankings release: Moya (15 March 1999), Andre Agassi (5 July 1999) and Pete Sampras (11 September 2000). Alcaraz has rewritten the record books en route to the pinnacle of men’s tennis. Earlier this year he became the second-youngest player to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles (Miami and Madrid), only behind Nadal, who did so in 2005. Alcaraz also became the youngest ATP 500 titlist in series history in Rio de Janeiro and claimed another crown at that level in Barcelona.



The 19-year-old leads the ATP Tour with 51 wins this season, moving him five victories clear of second-placed Stefanos Tsitsipas (46). With his US Open triumph, Alcaraz also climbed to first place in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, putting him in pole position to become the youngest year-end World No. 1 in history.



Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: ‘Carlos’ rise to the top of the sport has been nothing short of phenomenal. His game has reached incredible levels this year, capturing ATP Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid, and now capped off with a first Grand Slam title and becoming the youngest ever No. 1. His fearless tennis, work ethic and sportsmanship make him an inspiration for many and has raised the bar for tennis’ next era. Like so many of our fans, I’m excited to watch his incredible journey continue.’



Alcaraz became the first player to reach the top of men’s tennis’ mountain the Monday after the US Open since his coach, Ferrero, ascended to No. 1 after the 2003 tournament. Alcaraz’s final against Ruud was the first men’s singles championship match at a Grand Slam in which both players who had never been World No. 1 were competing for the top spot.



Alcaraz is the 28th player to reach World No. 1, making him the sixth active player to climb to the top spot. The teen joins Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Nadal, Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev, whom he replaced at the pinnacle. Alcaraz (19) and Ruud (23) are the second-youngest Top 2 in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, only trailing World No. 1 Jimmy Connors (22) and World No. 22 Bjorn Borg (18) in 1975. This is the first year since 2003 there have been two new World No. 1s in the same season (Medvedev and Alcaraz).