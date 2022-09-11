The Top 10 Best Bundesliga Players in 2022

German football is known to produce some of the greatest football stars, so much so that several British players have gone there for further development. Similarly, the Bundesliga prides itself on having some of the best players worldwide—a combination of young and old stars. Here’s a list of the top 10 in Bundesliga predictions today:

Robert Lewandowski ( Bayern Munich)

How could it be anyone else when Robert Lewandowski is the man with the most unstoppable exploits and gains this season? The Polish striker boasts 45 goals in 38 games in total, with 31 in the Bundesliga. The thirty-three-year-old star player can score any type of goal, from headers to tap-ins and acrobatic feats, all being jaw-dropping. Bayern Munich heavily relies on Robert Lewandowski’s talent and skill sets to score goals for the team and break down aggressive defenses.

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

The 21-year-old Norwegian, Erling Haaland, boasts 23 goals in 24 games this season. He is the third highest scorer in the Bundesliga predictions today despite missing a greater part of the football campaign. Haaland has incredible speed and aggressive force for a great game. His ice-cold finishing capacity is another plus that makes him one of the greatest players of all time. However, Haaland has been slightly off the active field following major injuries. Rumors are also taking their toll that he is transferring to greener pastures. The striker remains a great striker and is the second best player in the Bundesliga League.

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig paid PSG a substantial amount of money in 2019 for Christopher Nkunku, a French midfielder. The player was great in the last season, but currently he has taken his performance to greater heights. He has scored 16 goals in 28 Bundesliga games. That alone is very astonishing and a great return for an attacking midfielder, even before adding the seven goals in six Champions League outings. As a figure of creativity, twenty-four-year-old Nkunku has a remarkable and unique skill set that overstates his presence in every competition.

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Another gold standard for Bayern Munich is Thomas Muller. The player is good when it comes to scoring for his teammates. The Bundesliga predictions today play smaller at the top with a record that surpasses anyone else in the team. The player will be chasing his 10th Meisterschale in the 2022 season.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

The Germany and Bayern captain has had his share of injuries recently. Another remembrance is the 2018 World Cup, which was apparently terrible for Manuel Neuer. Many people felt a different calling for his position, but he is now back and better than ever to do his imperious best.One of his best top-flight impressions was his short-to-save 72% ratio and his ability to prevent opponents from scoring first place attempts. In essence, Neur’s skills have set him apart as the archetypal field star who can inevitably alter the game everywhere depending on the circumstances on command.

These five field maestros have remastered the art of the Bundesliga because the league is what has made them stars.

Alexander Zverev

Like this: Like Loading...