Heavyweight Clashes at UFC Fight Night 210 in Paris, France

UFC Fight Night 210 happened Last Saturday in Paris, and it was not everyone’s piece of cake. The debut had been awaited for a long time in France, where MMA only became legal in 2019. People commemorated the UFC Fight Night with a solid card promotion put together to capture the headlining honors.

In the event, one thing that is not easy to forget is the clash between Ciryl Gane, a home star and a top-ranked contender, and Tai Tuivasa from Australia, who ranked third. The second round scare had Gane on his toes and on top of the fight to completely destroy his opponent with an incredible third round volley.

In another event, middleweight contender Robert Whittaker gambled with his position against Marvin Vettori of Italy. The former, being at the top of the ranks and a former champion, was the whole definition of dominance in the ring. He struck Vettori dangerously and outrightly to mark a crystal clear and clear-cut victory.

The same UFC Fight Night 210 card also displayed the appearances of other star fighters. Here’s more to it for the debut’s winners and losers:

Cyril Gane was the Running Point

The anticipation of the UFC fight night was a lot for Gane. He shouldered a lot of pressure as he was equipped to headline the competition’s first event in his country against Tai Tuivasa, who is undoubtedly a dangerous fighter. However, that was also the best free opportunity for Gane to rebound from a great loss to reign as the heavyweight champion after his major defeat to Francis Ngannou. Gane had to at least try to reassert himself as a top contender in his home division. He outperformed unexpectedly.

Despite being put down by Tuivasa in round 2, the French heavyweight incredibly and soundly gathered control of the action amidst the scare. A sizzling attack had him score the ultimate points, although the loss to Ngannou is still vivid in the rearview. Another complicating factor in his title situation is a contract dispute with the UFC.

Robert Whittaker is Great without a Title

Finally, former UFC Middleweight Robert Whittaker is back in action.Marvin Vettori attacked in the Fight Night 210 co-main event and made the contest look easy. He dropped his opponent for an undisputed victory. The fights confirmed the ongoing discourse that Whittaker is the greatest all-time middleweight alive besides Israel Adesanya, who has only lost twice in his career. That might still be an understatement following that Whittaker is a star in the division’s history, irregardless of how he matches up with other great champions.

Joaquin Buckley Couldn’t Back Up His Talk with Action

Perhaps one might say Joaquin Buckley overstated himself for the UFC Fight Night 210 contest. The fight featured Nassourdine Imavov, who was ranked number 12 in the middleweight contender list. Buckley was psyched for the game and had heart, but his talk before the fight did not agree with the ultimate results. He couldn’t get through Imavov’s threatening height and flourish in the fight with enough irregularities to gain an advantage in his own game. As a result, he lost, but gained his opponents’ respect considering that there was no love lost between them for a while.

When all was said and done, one can settle that the night of fights was a great deal. It was exactly the vibe the French fans needed to reward their incredible patience.

