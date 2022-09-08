Latest And Second-Longest! Alcaraz vs. Sinner Match Makes U.S. Open History

The US Open set a record for its latest-ever finish early Thursday morning when 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3, in a quarterfinal final men’s singles match that officially ended at 2:50 a.m.

The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes — the second-longest US Open match ever — and surpassed the previous record for latest finish of 2:26 a.m., set three times, most recently in 2014. The record for longest match is 5:26, set by Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang in 1992. Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed, will now play American Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, Tiafoe defeated Andrey Rublev, 7-6(3), 7-6(0), 6-4, to become the first African-American man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Arthur Ashe in 1972

Like this: Like Loading...