Top American Tennis Star Jessica Pegula Signs With Ready

Ready® Signs Top Ranked American Tennis Star

Ready®, one of the fastest growing sports nutrition brands in America, today announced the signing of WTA tennis star, Jessica Pegula–the 8th ranked player in the world and the top ranked American female–as a Ready® athlete. She joins fellow Ready® team members NFL star and world champion Aaron Donald and NBA great and global basketball icon Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pegula has been a steady riser on the WTA tour and Grand Slam circuit since her debut in 2011-12. Her determination and effort to join the elite of women’s tennis has paid off in 2022 with her ascension to a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 7 in singles and a career-high doubles ranking of No. 6. Her and partner Coco Gauff will be one of the favorites for the double’s championship at The US Open.

The Buffalo native has won one WTA singles title and two WTA doubles titles, one WTA Challenger doubles title, and seven ITF doubles titles. She is a three-time Grand Slam singles quarterfinalist, having reached this stage twice at the 2021 and 2022 Australian Open and once at the 2022 French Open. She is also a Grand Slam finalist in doubles, achieving this feat at the 2022 French Open with Gauff.

“We’re very selective on who we sign as members of our Ready® Team Roster,” said Pat Cavanaugh, Ready® founder and CEO. “We look for people who take more pride in their hard work than their talent. Beyond athletic excellence, we love seeing someone be relentless in their journey to make their best, better. Jess’s grit and determination over the last 10 years to grind and improve her game to reach her goals and her current world ranking is a great testament to her mentality and the kind of mindset that defines our Ready® Brand.”

“I am really excited to partner with Ready®, a sports drink and nutrition company that helps me stay prepared on and off the court,” said Pegula. “I put tremendous pride into my team, my training, and what I put into my body.”

When I first tried Ready®, the products stood out to me above everything else out there. As Pat and I continued conversations, we shared philosophies on hard work and determination to continue moving forward no matter what life throws at us. Seeing the athletes that Ready® is currently working with, Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s an honor to join two champion athletes and be the first female athlete partner of Ready®.”

Ready® sports nutrition products will continue to fuel Pegula that she’s been using for the past year in her workouts and training. She will promote the Brand and its portfolio of scientifically formulated, performance products in her various online and non-digital platforms.

About Ready® (www.teamready.com)

Ready® was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Hall of Fame member, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready® is a fast-growing sports nutrition company that specializes in supporting athletes achieving their goals. The company’s all-natural portfolio includes their super fruit based sports drinks, protein bars, protein water, plant based functional snacks and protein powder. Its products are currently available in over 17,000 retail outlets across the United States. Over 200 college and university athletic programs provide their student-athletes with Ready® products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA athletics. Ready® is also the Official Sports Drink of seven NCAA Division I Conferences along with highly respected Gonzaga athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. World Champion and NFL great Aaron Donald along with world basketball icon and NBA two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are co-owners in the company. Ready® has also been chosen as the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), the largest athletic organization in the United States with over 700,000 athletes that compete in 41 sports.

Jessica Pegula

