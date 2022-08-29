Iga Swiatek Is The Women’s Favorite To Win The 2022 U.S. Open

Sportsbooks are expecting a big jump for the World number one this year. Iga Swiatek has never even made it to a quarterfinal at the US Open, yet sportsbooks are backing her to win the whole thing.

Swiatek is given +400 odds, or an implied 20% chance to win the US Open. Her biggest competition is expected to be Simona Halep who’s also searching for her first US Open win. Halep is given +800 odds, or an implied 11.1% chance to be victorious.

Last year’s winner Emma Raducanu is 7th on the market with +2000 odds, or an implied 4.8% chance to win her second straight US Open. That puts her ahead of former world number one Naomi Osaka who’s given +2500 odds, or an implied 3.8% chance.

The best odds given to an American this year belong to Coco Gauff who’s given +1600 odds, or an implied 5.9% chance. That puts Gauff third on the market.

Quote from OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman, “The women’s bracket is wide open. Last year we saw a qualifier win the event for the first time in history. So we know anything can happen with these women. For now, Swiatek is the favorite thanks to a phenomenal season. However, it wouldn’t be a shock to see any of the women win this year. That’s why even though Swiatek is the favorite, her odds are only equal to those of Rafa Nadal on the men’s side, second on the market. With a wide open field comes much longer odds.”

For more detailed information, go to https://www.oddschecker.com/us/tennis/us-open-womens

Iga Swiatek

