Daniil Medvedev Favored To Repeat As U.S. Open Champion

Novak Djokovic was favored to win his fourth US Open in 2022. However, due to his vaccination status he won’t be able to compete. That’s forced sportsbooks to find a new favorite and they’ve landed on reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev is given +225 odds, or an implied 30.8% chance to win the grand slam. That said, the competition is tight with three others given at least a 10% chance to win. Rafael Nadal is given +450 odds to win his first US Open since 2019. Carlos Alcaraz is given +500 odds or an implied 16.7% chance to win his first grand slam title. Nick Kyrgios is given +750 odds or an implied 11.8% chance to build off his finals appearance at Wimbledon by winning the US Open.

One name to keep an eye on is Taylor Fritz. The American is given +2800 odds, or an implied 3.4% chance to win the tournament. Those are the best odds an American has had to win any grand slam title since Mardy Fish was given +2000 odds to win the 2011 US Open.

Quote from OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman, “The Men’s side is wide open for the first time in a long time. With no true favorite in this year’s field, the possibility for a longshot to run the table is there. Taylor Fritz could be the first American in over a decade to reach a grand slam final. Meanwhile, Roger Federer is considered a real longshot at +5000 odds, or an implied 2% chance to win his first grand slam title since 2018.”

