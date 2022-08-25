US Open Raises $1.2 Million For Ukraine Relief Via “Tennis Plays For Peace” Event

‘Tennis Plays for Peace’ event at the US Open saw the tennis world and New York City band together to help the 2022 US Open surpass $1.2 million raised for Ukraine relief.

The event featured some of the biggest names in the tennis world, including Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, John McEnroe, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Maria Sakkari, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton.

Ukraine was strongly represented on court inside Louis Armstrong Stadium, by players Dayana Yastremska, Katarina Zavatska and Daria Snigur and former players Sergiy Stakhovsky and Olga Savchuk. Twelve-year-old Ustyn Chornyy, from the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, sang the Ukrainian national anthem, and representatives from Manhattan traditional Ukrainian restaurant Veselka also made a special appearance and got to hit with the players.

One-hundred-percent of the ticket revenue from the event was donated to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which supports humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. To learn more or to donate, visit TennisPlaysforPeace.com.

Wednesday’s event was part of the US Open’s tournament-long effort to raise awareness and aid for Ukraine, which will include the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York performing during the Opening Night Ceremonies on August 29.

