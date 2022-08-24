Vika Azarenka Podcast Launches Second-Season Of Her Podcast

The second season of former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka’s groundbreaking Think About It video and audio podcast will debut today on multiple domestic and international Tennis Channel platforms. All episodes will be available at the start of the new season, with the network focusing on and promoting one of each successively during eight-consecutive weeks this summer and fall.

Once again Azarenka – who won back-to-back Australian Open championships in 2012-2013 – will interview experts in health, fitness and other arenas beyond the world of tennis to share their wisdom with her listeners and viewers. As with the podcast’s initial season in 2021, Tennis Channel will make her conversations widely available via the Tennis Channel Podcast Network, Tennis Channel app, websites, social media, and Tennis Channel International streaming service (see complete list, below). Produced in conjunction with the WTA, the women’s professional tennis tour will stream Azarenka’s podcast on WTA.com and its social outlets.

“I had so much fun shooting the first season of Think About It and I am grateful to be back on Tennis Channel again this year,” said Azarenka “I can’t wait for people to see and listen to the new season as we dive into many emotional and impactful conversations that help drive us to live up to our greatest potential.”

In 2022 Azarenka will host a variety of personalities who hail from outside the sport for which she is known. The show continues to focus on how the expertise of each can help audiences reach their highest mental and physical levels, or gain an inside view into their methods for achieving success or unearthing uncommonly held wisdom. Among her guests: Brandon Marshall, former NFL star and current television personality; Seal, singer, musician and producer; Melody Johnson, martial-arts master and child-development expert; Jeffrey Sparr, artist, mental-health advocate and founder of PeaceLove Organization; David Grutman, co-owner of the Prince tennis brand, entrepreneur and entertainment mogul; Jon Wertheim, author, Sports Illustrated journalist, CBS’ 60 Minutes correspondent, and Tennis Channel reporter and analyst.

Tennis Channel Platforms that will Host Victoria Azarenka’s Think About It Podcast

Tennis Channel Podcast Network

TennisChannel.com

Tennis.com

Baseline digital magazine

Tennis Channel app

Tennis Channel International streaming service

YouTube: Tennis Channel

Facebook and Twitter: Tennis Channel, Tennis and Tennis Channel International

Instagram: Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel International

Tennis Channel International on Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten TV and other distributors:

(Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands,United Kingdom, India)

Fans are also able to access the podcast on Spotify, iTunes, Google Podcasts and TuneIn.

A trailer for the series can be seen here:

https://tennischannel.com/show/think-about-it-with-victoria-azarenka

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com) which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The network has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel has rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and is the exclusive U.S. home of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Laver Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis Channel Plus is available to everyone in the United States and allows subscribers to select from another 4,500 live and on-demand matches and award-winning content from short-form to films throughout the tennis season. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platforms Tennis Magazine and www.tennis.com are the largest print and digital outlets dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also manages a network of close to 20 podcasts.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

