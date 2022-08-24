Key Players To Watch For At The 2022 U.S. Open

The year’s fourth and final grand slam gets underway on Monday 29th August with much to compete for at the US Open.

Defending men’s champion and world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev returns to grand slam action after being banned from competing at Wimbledon, however the unvaccinated Novak Djokovic and world number 2 Alexander Zverev are unlikely to be present. Despite this the markets have Djokovic as one of the favourites despite him not being expected to play. You can find the best in spread betting odds for Flushing Meadows here.

Daniil Medvedev

The world’s top-ranked player won his first grand slam at last year’s Open, defeating Djokovic in straight sets. Medvedev was absent from Wimbledon due to his Russian nationality however he has retained his number 1 rating as no ranking points were awarded for the Championship. Looking to be the first men’s player to retain the US Open title since 2008, he will become de facto favourite for the event once Djokovic is confirmed absent.

Carlos Alvarez

The US Open in 2021 was the first in ALvarez’s career, yet he still managed to make the quarter-final in an impressive debut performance. WInning on the hard-court surface at the Miami Open this year bodes well for the 19-year old Spaniard, who has both the health and fitness to confirm his status as Tennis’ next global superstar.

Rafael Nadal

The injury that forced Nadal to pull out of his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios looks to have been cleared and it will be his first time at the tournament for two years having been absent in 2021 and 2020 through injury. Needless to say, Nadal’s chance of victory rests on his health through multiple matches at Flushing Meadows.

Taylor Fritz

The 24-year old American is close to having his breakout win. Fritz pushed Djokovic to five sets in the 2021 Australian Open third round, Tsitsipas to five sets in the 2022 Australian Open fourth round and Nadal to five sets in the quarter-finals of WImbledon 2022. Inching closer, he has the serve, power on both backhand and forehand and is gaining confidence with the more high-rankin matchups. He could be a surprise package in a fascinating US Open.

Iga Swiatek

Although the women’s side of the tournament appears more open (at least in betting circles), Swiatek is the favorite to achieve victory at the US Open. The world number 1 who went on a 37-match winning streak that ended on her weakest surface at Wimbledon, is in tremendous form. With two French Open titles under her belt already she looks primed to make the US Open her third grand slam title.

Emma Radacunu

The defending US Open champion won last year as an 18-year old, but has found it a struggle with injuries and at major tournaments this year. No doubt she will be glad to be back on hard surfaces once again as she looks to finish her season off with a bang. She finally started to show some impressive form dispatching Victoria Azarenka and Serena WIlliams at the Cincinnati Masters in preparation for Flushing Meadows.

Jessica Pegula

The top ranked American’s performances have gone somewhat under the radar this year and she is currently third in the race for the WTA Finals, behind only Swiatek and Ons Jabeur. Pegula has only reached the third round of the US Open, although she has made the quarter-finals of two majors this year. The 28-year old has had one of the best seasons of her career showing steady improvement in her game and achieving personal records. Her quest for a maiden Grand Slam is very much on the cards.

Naomi Osaka

This season has been a struggle for Osaka. The 24-year old four-time Grand Slam champion has won twice before in New York and were she flying on all cylinders would be one of the shorter price favourites. Life in the limelight has taken its toll on the former world number 1, who has opened up about issues with mental health that caused her to take a break from sport last year. Injuries have plagued her in 2022, having to retire with back issues from her US Open tune-up in Toronto recently.

Serena Williams

Serena’s imminent retirement from the sport she has graced with her talent will ensure that this will be a US Open to remember. Williams evolved the game with her power, precision and mindset, leaving rivals no choice but to catch-up if they ever wanted to compete for grand slam titles. She has won at New York six times and since the last of her 23 grand slam triumphs in 2017, there have been 13 different champions across the four majors. Playing at home in her final tournament one should not count Serena completely out of the running, it would be a massive finale were the 41-year old to turn back the clocks for one final occasion.

