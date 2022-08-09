Serena Williams to retire from tennis

Serena Williams has decided to retire. After many many years on the WTA Tour and many many titles including 20 Grand Slam tournaments, and a whole lot of doubles titles with sister Venus, her reign as a champion on and off the court will come to an end. According to herself in an essay, she wrote in Vogue.

“I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” Williams said in a Vogue essay announcing her intentions to stop playing in the near future. She says she is getting older and at 41 she wants to be with her family. She wants a second baby. She just wants something else, despite her unconditional love for the game of tennis.

She did say that it is different for women to retire. — “I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family,” she writes. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.” — Williams states that “something’s got to give.”

Another reason is that she was two months pregnant with daughter Olivia back then. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete,” she writes. “I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

As for the date of her official retirement, we can only say this: “Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York,” she writes. “But I’m going to try.” So it looks to be the US Open.

