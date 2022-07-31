Genie Bouchard Headlines Champions Series Tennis at The Greenbrier

Genie Bouchard, Jack Sock, Leylah Fernandez and Sam Querrey make up the four-player field at the 2022 Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic at Center Court at Creekside Stadium on September 24 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

A women’s singles match, men’s singles match and a mixed doubles match make up the action at this unique, intimate event, hosted by Champions Series Tennis.

“We started this event in 2012, hoping to bring tennis back as a showcase sport at The Greenbrier, and we’ve had some of the top players to ever play the sport play on our courts,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “It’s extremely exciting to know we’ve kept this event going for a decade and continue to bring an entertaining product to tennis enthusiasts from around the area.”

The action begins with men’s singles at 2 p.m., pitting Sock against Querrey. The two have met only once before, with Sock coming out on top in Houston in 2015. That exciting men’s match will be followed by a women’s showcase, with Fernandez and Bouchard going head-to-head at approximately 3 p.m. The final match of the day, scheduled to begin around 4 p.m., is a mixed doubles match featuring Bouchard and Querrey teaming up against Fernandez and Sock.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting Greenbrier.com/TennisClassic. Courtside seats are $100, Lower Level seats $75, Upper Level seats $35 and children 12-and-under are $10. VIP experiences — including opportunities to play with the pros, a player party and a backstage experience — are also available to enhance your visit to The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic. They can be purchased at www.championsseriestennis.com.

Sock is a 29-year-old American player, who has won four career ATP single titles and 15 doubles titles. He’s been ranked as high as No. 8 in the world in singles and No. 2 in doubles. He won Wimbledon doubles titles in 2014 and 2018 and a U.S. Open doubles title in 2018. He won a gold medal (mixed doubles) and bronze medal (doubles) at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Bouchard is a 28-year-old Canadian player, who has been ranked as high as No. 5 in the world in singles, becoming the first Canadian to reach the top 5. She reached the finals at Wimbledon in 2014 and has reached the semifinals at both the French Open and Australian Open.

Querrey is a 34-year-old American player who has won 10 career ATP singles titles and been ranked as high as No. 11 in the world. He reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017 after knocking off No. 1 Andy Murray. He became the first American to reach a Grand Slam semifinal in 8 years.

Fernandez is a 19-year-old Canadian player currently ranked No. 20 in the world. The left-hander has won two career singles titles and reached the finals of the U.S. Open in 2021. She received the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award by the Canadian Press as its choice for top Canadian female athlete that same year.

Built in 2015, Center Court at Creekside Stadium takes advantage of its unique Creekside location, featuring expansive views of Howard’s Creek, the iconic Old White golf course and the picturesque mountains beyond, while offering as many as 2,600 spectators an engaging viewing experience.

About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is best known as “America’s Resort” and is synonymous with world-class, authentic, southern hospitality. The Greenbrier experience began in 1778 and offers a luxurious respite to discerning guests from around the world. The grand scale architecture, Dorothy Draper décor, immaculate attention to detail and legendary gracious service set The Greenbrier apart from all others. Guests walk in the footsteps of presidents, celebrities and generations of families who regard The Greenbrier as a “one of one” destination. The 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier’s breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, off-road driving and falconry. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier’s full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of more than 35 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. In addition to The Main Dining Room, The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection is comprised of 19 restaurants, cafés and lounges, featuring traditional, award–winning southern-inspired cuisine. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948. The Greenbrier Sporting Club and The Greenbrier Legacy Club offer the pinnacle of luxury real estate with exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.

About InsideOut Sports + Entertainment

InsideOut Sports + Entertainment is a Los Angeles based producer of proprietary events and promotions founded in 2004 by former world No. 1 and Hall of Fame tennis player Jim Courier and former SFX and Clear Channel executive Jon Venison. In 2005, InsideOut launched its signature property, the Champions Series, a collection of tournaments featuring the greatest names in tennis over the age of 30. In addition, InsideOut produces many other successful events including “Legendary Night” exhibitions, The World Series of Beach Volleyball and numerous corporate outings. Since inception, InsideOut Sports + Entertainment has raised over $5 million for charity. In 2014, InsideOut Sports + Entertainment merged with Horizon Media, the largest privately held media services agency in the world. For more information, please log on to www.InsideOutSE.com or InvescoSeries.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Genie Bouchard

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]