Novak Djokovic Tops Tennis Prize Money List With $158 Million!

The tennis experts at The Sports Daily compiled a list of the top-150 players in all-time career earnings on both the ATP and WTA tours.

Over the last 20 years, men’s tennis has been dominated by three players: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer. This is also reflected in career earnings, as the trio tops the list of highest-paid tennis players by a wide margin.

Djokovic leads all tennis players in career earnings at $158M. Nadal is right behind him at $131M and recently surpassed Federer, who once led the group with $130M in ATP earnings.

To no surprise, Venus and Serena Williams lead all women’s tennis players on the prize money list. Venus ranks seventh in all-time earnings at over $42M and trails only her sister, Serena, in WTA earnings.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams has earned over $92M on the WTA tour, good for fourth all-time and the most of any female tennis player. The full story, information and salary data for all tennis players can be found here: https://thesportsdaily.com/news/with-158m-in-career-earnings-djokovic-tops-tennis-prize-money-list/

Novak Djokovic (photo by Justin Cohen Photography)

