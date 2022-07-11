Americans Wins Wimbledon Titles! Dana Mathewson Becomes First American Woman to Win a Grand Slam Wheelchair Title

Americans clinched multiple titles over the course of the final days at Wimbledon, highlighted by Dana Mathewson becoming the first American woman to win a Grand Slam wheelchair title as she and Japan’s Yui Kamiji won the women’s doubles championship.

Mathewson and Kamiji knocked off the top-seeded Dutch pair of Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot, 6-1, 7-5.

Desirae Krawczyk began the run of titles on Friday as she partnered with Britain’s Neal Skupski to win their second consecutive Wimbledon mixed doubles title. Krawczyk, a former college standout at Arizona State, has now won four Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and is the reigning US Open mixed doubles champion.

Sixteen-year-old Liv Hovde became the second American in the past 30 years to win the girls’ singles title. The McKinney, Texas native, who was the top seed in the girls’ singles draw, defeated Luca Udvardy of Hungary, 6-3, 6-4, in the final.

The final championship was won by Sebastian Gorzny (18; Fountain Valley, Calif.) and Alex Michelsen (17; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), who took home the boys’ doubles crown.

Other notable results included Michael Zheng (18; Montville, N.J.) reaching the boys’ singles final and Carel Ngounoue (13; Washington, D.C.) reaching the boys’ final of the inaugural 14&U Championships.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]