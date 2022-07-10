Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios For Seventh Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic continues to be the King of Wimbledon

The top seed from Serbia beat the mercurial and unseeded Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win his seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st career major singles title.

The seventh title draws Djokovic even with his idol Pete Sampras, who also won seven titles at the All England Club, and one behind the pro tennis era leader Roger Federer, who won eight titles. It also marked Djokovic’s fourth straight title and his 39th straight match wins on Centre Court, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.

Djokovic is one major title away from Rafael Nadal’s men’s record of 22 majors and one clear of Roger Federer, who now is in third place with 20 majors.

“I’m at a loss for words for what this tournament and this trophy means to me,” said Djokovic in his post-match trophy ceremony comments. “It always has been and will be the most special one in my heart.”

Entering the final, Djokovic held an 0-2 career record against the No 40-ranked Kyrgios and had not even won a set against the Australian. Kyrgios kept that trend going by taking the first set and appeared to perhaps be poised to post on the great upsets in Wimbledon final history. Djokovic, however, clamped down and continued his aggressive and error-free play, making only 17 unforced errors the entire match.

The win is especially important for Djokovic who encountered much disappointment (by his standards!) in the last 12 months since he last won a major tournament at Wimbledon 12 months earlier. Djokovic won Wimbledon a year ago beating Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the final to give him a third leg of a potential “Golden Grand Slam.” However, Djokovic finished a disappointing fourth at the Olympic Games in Toyko (also finishing fourth in mixed doubles, having to default the bronze medal match), then falling one match short of the Grand Slam, losing to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final. He was not able to defend his Australian Open title in January of this year, being deported due to his unvaccinated status against the COVID-19 virus. He was limited to where he can play events due to his unvaccinated status, not being allowed to play in the United States. He lost in the fourth round of the French Open to Nadal and now faces the prospect of not being able to play the U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2023 due to his vaccine status.

