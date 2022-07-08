SportsBooks Give Novak Djokovic 80 Percent Chance To Win Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic hasn’t won a major singles title in a year. Sportsbooks believe that’s going to come to an end on Sunday when he faces Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Djokovic is given -400 odds, or an implied 80% chance to win his seventh Wimbledon title, which would give him a 21 major singles title and. Meanwhile, Kyrgios, playing in his first major singles final, is given +335 odds, or an implied 23% chance to win his first grand slam title even though he’s had extra rest.

Bettors completely disagree with sportsbooks on this one. Since Djokovic’s victory, he’s only seen 33.6% of bets to win Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Kyrgios has seen 66.4% of bets.

“Sportsbooks and bettors are at odds over this one,” said OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman.

Will it be Djokovic or will it be Kyrgios? It’s clear that bettors believe that the books are undervaluing the extra rest that Kyrgios has gotten. It’s also worth noting that Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic in his career. However, Djokovic has won the third most Wimbledon titles of all time, just one behind Sampras and two behind Federer. He’s won the last three Wimbledon Men’s tournaments.”

For more information on OddsChecker, go to https://www.oddschecker.com/us/tennis/wimbledon-mens

Novak Djokovic

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

[give_form id="40547"]