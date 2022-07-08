Nick Kyrgios Walkover Wimbledon Win Over Rafa Nadal Not The Most Famous Ever

Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from his Wimbledon semifinal with Nick Kyrgios with a stomach tear shocked the tennis world. However, it is not the most famous “Wimbledon Walkover” in the history of The Championships.

In one of the most unusual episodes ever in tennis history came in the 1931 Wimbledon final when American Sidney Wood won the men’s singles title by forfeit. Wood, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 97, tells the story in his book “The Wimbledon Final That Never Was…And Other Tennis Tales From A By-Gone Era” (for sale and download here https://www.amazon.com/dp/0942257847/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_MJT771VHG5P7VNGMVCW1) of how he won the Wimbledon title over Frank Shields, his school buddy, doubles partner, roommate and Davis Cup teammate (and model and actress Brooke Shield’s grandfather) when Shields was ordered by the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) to withdraw from the final to rest his injured knee in preparation for a U.S. Davis Cup match following Wimbledon. He then discusses his “private understanding playoff” that saw his match with Shields at the Queen’s Club tournament final in London three years later be played for the Wimbledon trophy.

Writes Bud Collins in “The Bud Collins History of Tennis” book of Wood, “he became the second-youngest champion of Centre Court, and without stepping onto the hallowed sod. Frank Shields, with an injured ankle, withdrew, the only time Wimbledon has had a defaulted final.”

“Frank wanted to play, and so did I,” Wood said to Collins years later . “It was insulting to the fans and the tournament. I didn’t want to win that way. But the U.S. Davis Cup committee ordered Frank to withdraw so he’d be ready for Davis Cup the next weekend against Britain, which we lost. It shows you the control the USTA had over us amateurs.”

Wood got to the final with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, decision over Britain’s Fred Perry, the future champion, and, at 19, became the youngest Wimbledon champ until 17-year-old Boris Becker in 1985.

"The Wimbledon Final That Never Was…" book

