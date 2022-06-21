Serena Williams returns to the Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel will have live coverage of all-time great Serena Williams’ first match since last summer on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. Williams, who has amassed 23 major singles titles during her career – one shy of the record for men or women – has entered the doubles field at the Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament in Eastbourne, England, airing on the network June 19-25. She has not played since withdrawing from her first-round match due to injury at Wimbledon in 2021.

Her partner is World No. 3 singles player Ons Jabeur, who won the Berlin Open yesterday and the Madrid Open in April. Williams has won multiple doubles championships at all four of tennis’ major tournaments, including six at Wimbledon which, like Eastbourne, is played on grass and set for June 27-July 10. Williams and Jabeur are scheduled to play on Center Court immediately following a men’s match that will not begin before 10:30 a.m. ET.

As the exclusive television and digital home of the women’s and men’s Rothesay International Eastbourne, Tennis Channel will have live and encore telecasts of the event throughout the week, as well as live and on-demand matches on subscription streaming service Tennis Channel Plus. Should Williams and Jabeur win Tuesday, the network will continue to carry their matches live as they advance through the tournament.

Tennis Channel (www.tennischannel.com) which is owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, is the only television-based multiplatform destination dedicated to both the professional sport and tennis lifestyle. The network has the most concentrated single-sport coverage in television in one of the world’s most voluminous sports, with multiple men’s and women’s tournaments and singles, doubles and mixed competition throughout the year. Tennis Channel has rights at the four majors – US Open, Wimbledon, Roland Garros (French Open) and Australian Open – and is the exclusive U.S. home of all men’s ATP World Tour and women’s WTA Tour competitions, Laver Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Direct-to-consumer streaming service Tennis Channel Plus is available to everyone in the United States and allows subscribers to select from another 4,500 live and on-demand matches and award-winning content from short-form to films throughout the tennis season. Tennis Channel International brings live competition and network content to markets in Europe and Asia via digital subscription and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Additional platforms Tennis Magazine and www.tennis.com are the largest print and digital outlets dedicated to the sport. Tennis Channel also manages a network of close to 20 podcasts.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

