Iga Swiatek won the French Open for a second time in two years defeating Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final to continue to stake her claim as a dominant world No. 1.

The win was her 35th straight match victory and won the title losing only one set en route. From the first ball of the match, Swiatek showcased her aggressive baseline play, dictated by her ferocious forehand, to try to establish her presence early against the 18-year-old Gauff, playing in her first major final. She jumped to a 4-0 lead before Gauff got on the board. Gauff did have glimmer of hope as she broke for a 2-0 lead in the second set, but was quickly overtaken by Swiatek, who after the hiccup, rolled to win six of the final seven games of the match.

Swiatek also won the Roland Garros title in 2020, when the event was staged in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She won the title then as the No. 54-ranked player but in 2022, she won it as the world No. 1. Swiatek assumed the top-ranked by default in March with the sudden retirement of reigning U.S. and Australian Open champion Ash Barty.

With the win Swiatek sas now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season. She lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open, the season’s first major championship, to American Danielle Collins.

Swiatek is the only player representing Poland to win a major singles title.

